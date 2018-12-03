The year is almost over, but for all you superhero junkies out there, we’ve still got one more major release for you to sink your teeth into. And it might be the most stylish adaptation of a comic book yet.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only brings an animated version of the webslinger to the big screen for the first time, but it also gives fans the Miles Morales version of Spidey that they’ve wanted to see in the movies for a long time now. The early buzz on the film is off the charts with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes right now, and two new clips have just debuted to show off more of the comic book adventure.

Watch the new Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse clips below.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Clips

The first clip finds Miles Morales jamming out in his room, coloring on some stickers that he is slapping on street signs and whatnot as he makes his way to school. But before that, we follow Miles as he tries to hurriedly pack a suitcase and backpack to head off to school.

It’s not the most exciting clip for a movie about Spider-Man, but it does show off the stylish animation and how the camera moves throughout the environments in a way that’s not necessarily easily achievable through live-action. Plus, this gives us a good vibe for the home life of the Morales family, complete with the multi-cultural background that young Miles has as a young black latino kid.

The clip ends with Miles stumbling in the street and getting picked up by his police officer father…

And that’s where the second clip picks up. However, this isn’t much of anything we haven’t seen before since most of this clip ws already featured in one of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailers. But there are a few extra snippets of the scene in here, including shots that give us a better glimpse at Miles Morales’ school and the vibrant production design for New York City.

If you’re on the fence about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, maybe our review from Chris Evangelista will get you into theaters when the movie arrives later this month, where he calls the movie “one of the most exciting superhero movies of the last decade, and without a doubt the best animated film of the year.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse features the voice talents of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld and Spider-Gwen, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Kimiko Glenn as SP//dr aka Peni Parker, comedian John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Mahershala Ali as Miles’ Uncle Aaron, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

The film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a script by Phil Lord, who also produces with Chris Miller, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg, and it hits theaters on December 14, 2018.