Fans have been waiting for the Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser trailer since it debuted down at the CCXP convention down in Brazil, and today it finally arrived. Though it doesn’t feel quite as thrilling as the visual overload and excitement that came from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last month, it’s good to have Tom Holland back as Peter Parker, especially since the last time we saw him, he wasn’t feeling too well.

Of course, since this is our first official glimpse at any footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home, there are plenty of new details that we need to take a closer look at by way of one of our traditional trailer deep dives. Find out what you might have missed in our Spider-Man Far From Home trailer breakdown below.

The trailer kicks off with Spider-Man using his public image to help out some kind of homeless charity that appears to be run by his Aunt May. I love this scenario, because it’s something that we don’t see any of the other Avengers doing. Spider-Man really is a friendly neighborhood superhero, and he’s very keen on actually helping his community.

Speaking of Aunt May, don’t forget that she accidentally found out that Peter was Spider-Man at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. She looks to be just fine with Peter dressing up like Spider-Man to help out the neighborhood, but I wonder if she’s actually as cool when he has to go out and fight crime.

Jon Favreau is still kicking around as Happy Hogan. And he brought with him one of those flashy giant checks that companies like to present at charity photo opportunities. You would think that maybe this check would come from Tony Stark, but if you check out the shot when Happy comes into the room, you can see who it’s actually from.

That signature clearly says Pepper Potts, and if you’re skeptical of that, the text below it says her name along with “Co-Founder and Chair Stark Relief Foundation.” Why couldn’t Tony Stark present this check himself? Is he dead? Does he just not handle things like this? It’s hard to tell since no other hints let us know when this movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline (though we’re pretty sure it’s after the events of Avengers: Endgame)

Peter packing for his summer vacation isn’t that big of a deal to point out, but you might have noticed the boxes around Peter’s room. Is there a chance that he and Aunt May have moved from their old place? It’s not anything Earth-shattering but it could be a little bit of an emotional plot point if their old place was the one Aunt May used to share with Uncle Ben. But we’ll get to that later.

This isn’t anything exciting either, but I love that they’ve made Mr. Delmar a regular character who Peter talks to like a good friend. It adds to his friendly neighborhood image that he keeps up whether he has on the Spidey mask or not.

Here’s a cool shot of Spider-Man swinging through New York City, and just like any millennial, he’s having a hard time staying off his phone, even while he’s on duty. Also, you can see that statue in the background featuring the various police, firefighters and first responders honored for their bravery during the Battle of New York.

Of course Peter Parker’s passport photo has him looking like an awkward, slightly petrified teenager. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this passport, but we just wanted to point out that Peter’s birthday is August 10. That just so happens to be the day that Amazing Fantasy #15 was published, the comic that featured the debut of Spider-Man. However, notice that the year of his birth and also the years for when the passport is issued and expired has been removed. That’s likely to preserve the mystery as to when Far From Home takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Peter gives a contemplative look at the Spider-Man suit he leaves hanging in his closet, deciding that he needs to keep his status as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. So he leaves it behind.

When Peter closes his suitcase without the Spider-Man suit inside, you might have missed the initials on the luggage. They say BFP, indicating that this suitcase likely belonged to Uncle Ben, who probably has the middle name Franklin since the character was meant to be modeled after founding father Benjamin Franklin.