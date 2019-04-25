When the world last saw Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man, he was dusted away in Avengers: Infinity War and left plenty of dusty eyes in theaters around the globe thanks to his emotional exit. Disney is being coy about whether or not he appears in Avengers: Endgame, but we’re only two months away from the release of Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now a new photo has surfaced of Spidey shaking hands with Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, who seems to be an ally this time around. But can he be trusted?



Spider-Man Far From Home Photo

We saw Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio make a dramatic entrance at the end of the first Far From Home trailer, and director Jon Watts told Entertainment Weekly about his approach to that character:

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle.”

In the comics, Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio) is a special effects guru and master illusionist, so I’m not entirely convinced that Peter Parker should be putting his life in Beck’s hands in this film. Perhaps things aren’t exactly what they appear. (Cool suit, though!) But as actors, Holland and Gyllenhaal hit it off wonderfully on the set, with Watts lamenting all of the takes that were ruined because the two couldn’t stop laughing. Holland says Gyllenhaal was at the top of his personal list of actors he wanted to work with:

“If you look at any interview I’ve ever done prior to this movie and someone asked me, ‘Who would you work with if you could work with any actor?’ I would’ve said Jake Gyllenhaal. And when I found out it was him [in this film], I was stoked, but also really nervous. But Jake absolutely was more than I ever could have expected.”

Head over to EW to read about how Moby’s “Extreme Ways” song factored into the production as an on-set nod to the Bourne movies, and for one more photo of Spidey in flight. We’ll have more about this movie in the coming days here on /Film, so check back for more after you check out Endgame for yourselves.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.