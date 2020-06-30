One of the most memorable and visually arresting sequences from Spider-Man: Far From Home was the nightmare illusion sequence that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) uses to disorient the webslinger. Easily the most haunting image from the tricky villain’s manufactured hallucinations is using a zombified Iron Man to scare the hell out of Peter Parker, who has been having a hard time dealing with the death of Tony Stark. Now you can bring the nightmarish version of Iron Man to your collectible shelf, thanks to Iron Studios.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Iron Man Illusion Statue

“If you were good enough, then maybe Tony would still be alive…” with that phrase, Quentin Beck, the enigmatic villain named Mysterio, brings Peter Parker to a nightmare when the young Spider-Man still suffers the loss from his friend and mentor in the final battle against Thanos. Amid a hallucinogenic green mist expelled by one of the villain’s drones, appears the cadaverous and zombified image of Iron Man, floating with his repulsors, and wearing a shattered armor that reveals parts of Stark’s skeleton inside.

A closer look shows the texture of blue pixels in the image, revealing that it is another digital illusion created by Mysterio, a detail highlighted in the figure thanks to a special citrus paint used in his painting, where different lighting angles provide different visual impressions.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home Iron Man Illusion statue is available to pre-order right now for $179.99 with payment plans available. The statue is slated to be shipped sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.