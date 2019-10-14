Spider-Man: Far From Home was almost the last time we got to see your favorite webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company can’t stop arguing over who gets Peter Parker on the weekends. But thankfully, the two struck a new deal, and we’ll get to see what all the seeds planted for Spider-Man 3 and Phase Four of the MCU grow into.

Oh, there was also a whole movie where Spider-Man went on vacation and couldn’t stop thinking about Iron Man. Sounds like what the entire summer was for most Marvel fans before Spider-Man: Far From Home came out. And because of that, the movie is packed with almost as much Iron Man as there is Spider-Man. Watch the Spider-Man: Far From Home Honest Trailer for more.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Honest Trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home maybe leans a little too heavy on the events of Avengers: Endgame, but that’s all right with me. The interconnected nature of these Marvel movies is a big part of what makes them so entertaining to watch. It expands upon what happened before and uses it to influence a new story. That can be tough to swallow for cinephiles who expect a contained story in each movie, but with Marvel’s approach to a comic book universe on the big screen, I’m becoming more and more forgiving of it.

However, it is kind of weird to think that Marvel and Sony would introduce a character like Mysterio and try to play him off as a hero when everyone knows he’s going become the villain. Even so, the twist still caught some people off guard (especially since not everyone knows Spider-Man’s rogues gallery), and it allows for Jake Gyllenhaal to have some fun in the process. The result is one of the more weird and over-the-top movies in the MCU, but it still became Sony’s highest grossing movie of all time, so Kevin Feige is clearly doing something right.