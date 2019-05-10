Spider-Man: Far From Home is really going all-in on this early marketing blitz for a movie that doesn’t even come out until the beginning of July. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and a few other cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel have been making the rounds, jumping from Disneyland appearances to Jimmy Kimmel Live. The latter is where the cast debuted a new Spider-Man Far From Home clip where Peter Parker faces down his first Elemental in the form of Hydro Man.

Spider-Man Far From Home Clip

When Hydro Man bursts from the water, Peter Parker tells Ned (Jacob Batalon) to get everyone away from there so none of his classmates will see him heading straight into the heart of danger with whatever this thing is. However, he doesn’t quickly try to suit up as Spider-Man. After all, that would probably be suspicious if Spidey showed up to save the same group of kids on a trip like he did in Washington DC in Spider-Man: Homecoming. So instead he tries to hop in closer to see what he can do. But it doesn’t work out in his favor and he gets slammed through a cement walking bridge.

That’s when our seemingly trusty new hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) shows up to save the day. Complete with his flowing purple cape and foggy helmet, Mysterio flies in and starts blasting away at Hydro Man with what appears to be mystical powers reminiscent of the kind of magic that Doctor Strange uses. Of course, we’re all wondering whether it’s legit or if all of this is an elaborate ruse thought up by Quentin Beck, a character known for deceiving people with elaborate technology and lies in the comics.

All we know is Tom Holland teased some kind of revelation that will make us feel like we got punched in the face, so we’re anxious to find out what that is. Could it be something that none of us are expecting?

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders co-star in the movie as Nick Fury and Maria Hill while Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan, acting as a mentor in place of the late Tony Stark. J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei also star in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is picking up the piece of Avengers: Endgame and possibly setting up an even bigger universe to play in from here on out. We’ll find out when the movie opens on July 2, 2019.