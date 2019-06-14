Avengers: Endgame certainly kicked the blockbuster summer off with a bang, but with the exception of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the rest of the summer releases can’t really measure up. So it seems like Marvel Studios will just have to pick up the baton themselves with a little help from Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters just before Independence Day next month, picking up Peter Parker’s story immediately after the epic events of Avengers: Endgame. Still reeling from the death of his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter must try to move on, be the hero that Tony wanted him to be, but still enjoy life as a teenager on a European vacation. And there’s no better way for him to move forward than by giving himself new Spidey suits, as seen on new international banners.

Spider-Man Far From Home Banners

First up, we have the Iron Spider suit that was introduced in Avengers: Infinity War. It was literally launched onto Peter Parker’s body by as he fell from the Earth’s atmosphere (which means he was wearing two Spider-Man suits for most of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). Mixing the style of the traditional Spider-Man suit with the nano technology of the Iron Man suit, it has plenty of modifications to make Spidey a hero to be reckoned with, including four extra limbs.

Peter doesn’t appear to wear this suit for long in Spider-Man: Far From Home, mostly because he initially chooses to leave it behind in New York. However, Aunt May sends the other Spider-Man suit that Tony Stark created in his luggage just in case. But we’re not sure if we’ll get to see that one in action this time or not.

Next, there’s the stealth suit that we’ve seen shown off in the trailers. This isn’t a suit Peter made himself, but rather something given to him by Nick Fury, who basically repurposed some SHIELD gear. This way, no one gets suspicious about Spider-Man being present in Europe at the same time he is, just like when he saved his friends in Washington DC in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, because this isn’t a bona fide Spider-Man suit, it’s missing a lot of the cool tech that Spidey is used to. You can find out more about that suit in our Spider-Man: Far From Home set visit report.

Finally, there’s a new, more traditional Spider-Man suit. However, this suit may not necessarily be new at all. Because while it does have some aesthetic modifications on it, including a change in the color scheme that’s more true to Spider-Man’s earliest character design in the comics, it may just be an updated version of the first suit that Tony Stark gave him.

In a recent TV spot, we see that Peter Parker is messing with Spider-Man suit technology in a Stark Industries jet that has a mini tech lab inside of it. Maybe Peter simply makes some changes to the other Spider-Man suit so Marvel can sell some more toys.

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 2, 2019.