Spider in the Web, a film that has nothing to do with The Girl in the Spider’s Web or Spider-Man, stars Ben Kingsley as an aging Mossad agent suspected of fabricating intelligence. A younger operative is sent to shadow him – and that’s when things get slippery. Spider in the Web looks to be drawing on John Le Carré-style spy thrillers, without the benefit of adapting Le Carré’s actual work. Watch the Spider in the Web trailer below.

Spider in the Web Trailer

The latter-half of Ben Kinglsey’s career has been odd, to say the least. Occasionally he’ll work with Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese, but more often than not, he appears to be popping up in movies like Spider in the Web – limited theatrical release/VOD thrillers in which he plays some sort of gun-toting killer. Not that there’s anything wrong with that – it’s just interesting.

In Spider in the Web, Kingsley is “an aging Mossad agent struggling to maintain his relevance” and Itay Tiran is “the young operative sent to monitor his activity.” Monica Bellucci is involved as well. Here’s the synopsis:

Adereth (Sir Ben Kinsgley), a once-lauded but aging field agent of the Israeli Mossad, is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Convinced that he’s been fabricating intelligence to maintain his relevance, they send a young operative, Daniel (Itay Tiran), to ensure that Adereth does not deviate from his mission to deliver crucial information he claims is waiting for him regarding a chemical weapons sale to a Middle Eastern dictatorship. That tip leads to the enigmatic Angela (Monica Bellucci), who is a target. A lover. An enemy. All? Neither? As the lines of trust are blurred, Adereth realizes the hunter may become the hunted in a world of mirrors and deceit.

Sounds a bit confusing, but I have to admit I dig the “a target. A lover. An enemy. All? Neither?” part, which just sounds like someone slowly losing their mind as they try to explain the plot to you. Vertical Entertainment will premiere Spider in the Web in limited theatres, including New York and Los Angeles, on Friday, August 30, as well as on VOD platforms. Kingsley can also next be seen in the Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort – because the man likes to work.