What’s more cinematic than a spelling bee?! Well, lots of things. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore Spelling the Dream, which chronicles the lives of four Indian-American students as they compete to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The documentary film by director Sam Rega is headed to Netflix next month, and you can check out the trailer below.

Spelling the Dream Trailer

Thank heavens for spellcheck, that’s all I can say. Without it, I don’t know where I’d be. But there are some people in the world who don’t need spellcheck, believe it or not. People like the youths who compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. For the last 12 years in a row, an Indian-American competitor has won the spelling bee, and now, Spelling the Dream follows a new set of would-be bee champs. Here’s the synopsis:

An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. SPELLING THE DREAM chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. With fascinating perspectives from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the community. Directed and produced by Sam Rega. Produced by Chris Weller.

“We are thankful to have had the opportunity and support from our producers and Netflix to bring our vision to life and tell the story how we wanted to,” said director Sam Rega. “We hope viewers will be as immersed in this story as we have become and fall in love with our spellers.”

Spelling the Dream will head to Netflix on June 3, 2020. Check out a poster below.