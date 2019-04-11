First Look: Speeder Bike From ‘The Mandalorian’

Star Wars Celebration is currently underway in Chicago, and we’ll be bringing you plenty of coverage from the biggest panels over the next few days. But in the meantime, /Film’s weekend editor Ethan Anderton is on the ground checking out the show floor and just sent over some photos of a brand new speeder bike from The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV series. We’re expecting to learn more about the show this weekend, but you can take a closer look at this new prop below and see how it compares to other speeder bikes from a galaxy far, far away.



Take a look at the full-size images straight from the Celebration show floor:

Speeder Bike from The Mandalorian

Next to this screen-used prop, there’s a sign that reads:

On the rugged frontier worlds of the galaxy, vehicles like speeder bikes endure harsh elements and are overworked with little down-time for maintenance. This Mobquet Zephyr-J model has had most of its unneeded bells and whistles stripped off to be functional above all else.

Speeder Bikes Across The Galaxy

We’ve seen several speeder bikes throughout Star Wars history. Above, you can see the Imperial Aratech 74-Z that Leia commandeered during Return of the Jedi.

The BARC (Biker Advanced Recon Commando) speeder from the Clone Wars era had a slightly bulkier frame.

Darth Maul cruised around on the Bloodfin, aka the “Sith Speeder,” in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The 614-AvA speeder bike, aka the “Lothal speeder bike”, was featured in several episodes of Star Wars: Rebels.

Since The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, it makes sense that this Mobquet Zephyr-J model would have that same used, lived-in feel as many of the original trilogy models instead of the cleaner, slicker vibe of the prequel-era bikes. To me, the Mobquet Zephry-J sort of looks like a blend of the original trilogy-era bike with the Rey’s custom speeder bike that she made for herself before the events of The Force Awakens (above).

The Mandalorian is rumored to debut later this year when Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ is unveiled to the public, but we expect to learn more specifics either later today during Disney’s investor call or this Sunday during the Mandalorian panel presentation, so stay tuned.