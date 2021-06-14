This week brings Edgar Wright‘s first-ever feature documentary to theaters. The Sparks Brothers is a chronicle of the ever-changing musical act known as Sparks. Lovingly referred to as your favorite band’s favorite band, the film takes a look at the surprisingly long legacy of the band that you may have never heard of until now. They’ve inspired at least one of your favorite bands, and you probably didn’t know it.

And now they want to inspire you to keep your mouth shut in movie theaters in this PSA put together by the Alamo Drafthouse.

Sparks Drafthouse PSA

Not only did Sparks have their mouths taped for trying to have an important band conversation when the lights dimmed in the theater, but they also had their hands tied up when they tried texting. Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters are not messing around. They don’t care if you’re an influential pop rock sensation in a movie directed by Edgar Wright. They will lay down the law.

The Sparks Brothers is Very Good!

As for Sparks, their story is a fascinating one, the new movie about them is filled with outstanding music and plenty of praise for the band from the likes of Mike Myers, Beck, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, Todd Rundgren, Jason Schwartzman, Patton Oswalt, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many more.

In my review of the film after it played the virtual Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, I wrote:

“The Sparks Brothers follows in the footsteps of many music documentaries that came before it. But with Edgar Wright behind the camera (and occasionally in front of it), this portrait of Sparks is just as lighthearted and delightful as the music you’ll be tapping your toe to throughout the entire movie. As soon as the movie is over, you’ll probably be adding Sparks songs to your streaming playlists and hoping that this won’t be the last time that Edgar Wright feels compelled to give us a deep dive into one of his favorite musical acts.”

If you’d like to know more about The Sparks Brothers, be sure to read our full review, and check out the trailer for the movie right here. We’ll have an interview with Edgar Wright and Sparks themselves coming later this week, so stay tuned.

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

The Sparks Brothers will be released in theaters on June 18, 2021.