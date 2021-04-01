LeBron James will follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan yet again this summer with the animated/live-action hybrid sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. This time we won’t just be getting the two-dimensional version of the Looney Tunes playing basketball with an NBA superstar champion, but a favorite Looney Tunes cartoon duo has announced the forthcoming arrival of the first trailer in classic slapstick fashion. Are you ready to slam?

Space Jam: A New Legacy Teaser

Wile E. Coyote is just minding his own business when, out of nowhere, a camper trailer just drops right on top of him. It’s not even an ACME gadget gone wrong. It’s just Road Runner dropping on top of the hapless coyote with a trailer. With a honk and a sign, he announces the full trailer will arrive on Saturday. We don’t have a timeframe for when the trailer will arrive, but it will likely be during one of the two Final Four games in NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

If you haven’t been keeping up with our Space Jam coverage, make sure you take a look back to find out just how crazy this sequel is going to get. It’s not just the Looney Tunes we’ll be seeing alongside LeBron James this time, but a whole slew of characters from Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. Even the Looney Tunes characters (minus Pepe LePew) will get a computer animated makeover that gives them a lot more texture than we’re used to seeing, so be prepared for that.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on July 16, 2021.