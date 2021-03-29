Space Jam: A New Legacy, the Space Jam sequel that the Internet is mad at because it dared to make Lola Bunny look less sexy, has unveiled a slew of character posters. There’s not much to any of these posters – they’re rather simple, with the same color scheme across the board. But fans of all things Jam will no doubt want to print every single one of these out and tape them to their lockers. Let’s take a look at every single one of these posters, shall we?

First up, here’s a poster featuring star LeBron James and Bugs Bunny. This is the one poster that stands out from the rest for two reasons: it features two characters, and both of those characters have their faces cut off. Not entirely sure why they went with this design since the other posters all give us a clear look at everyone, but what do I know? I’m not the marketing wizard in charge of the Space Jam: A New Legacy campaign.

Bugs gets his own poster next, and he looks just as smug as always.

Next up, here’s Lola Bunny. The character has been redesigned from her original Space Jam appearance, and this change has angered several very normal people on the very normal Internet. Their complaint? This cartoon rabbit isn’t hot enough for them. I wish I were making this up, but this is a real thing here on this cursed planet.

Oh hell yeah, we all know this dude, right? Daffy Duck, baby. Look at him go.

Oh Christ, this asshole!

Here’s Speedy Gonzales. I continue to be confused as to how the physics of the Space Jam world work. Some of the toon (or I guess I should say tune) players are of average size, and then you have super tiny characters like this. How does any of this work? How does Speedy not accidentally get stomped on during the game? Someone commission a research study.

It’s the Tasmanian Devil, or Taz, as he was officially called in the 1990s. I feel like turning into a tornado should be cause for a foul, but I also don’t know much about sports.

Last but not least, here’s Tweety. This is perhaps the most ominous poster in the group because it really looks like the ball is about to fall on Tweety’s head and crush him to death. Look out, Tweety!

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, “When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even ‘King’ James by playing the game their own way.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters on July 16, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.