‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Character Posters Reveal The Members of the Goon Squad
Posted on Thursday, May 13th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Who do we have going up against our beloved Toon Squad in the anticipated sports comedy sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy? Why, the Goon Squad, of course. A group of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars team up against LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, and we’ve finally got a preview of what these Goons look like thanks to a series of new character posters released by Warner Bros.
Ever wondered what your favorite basketball stars looked like if they were turned into virtual avatars by Don Cheadle? You’re in luck, because NBA and WNBA superstars Anthony Davis, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and Damian Lillard all get digitized in Space Jam: A New Legacy. And it’s interesting, to say the least.
See the character posters for the Goon Squad, the superpowered basketball team who play for Cheadle’s a rogue A.I., named Al-G Rhythm, below.
First, check out Anthony Davis as The Brow.
Then, there’s Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka.
Next, check out Klay Thompson as…Wet-Fire.
See Diana Taurasi as White Mamba.
And finally, Damian Lillard as Chronos.
Malcolm D.Lee directs Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16, 2021.
When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even ‘King’ James by playing the game their own way.