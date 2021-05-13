Who do we have going up against our beloved Toon Squad in the anticipated sports comedy sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy? Why, the Goon Squad, of course. A group of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars team up against LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, and we’ve finally got a preview of what these Goons look like thanks to a series of new character posters released by Warner Bros.

Ever wondered what your favorite basketball stars looked like if they were turned into virtual avatars by Don Cheadle? You’re in luck, because NBA and WNBA superstars Anthony Davis, Nneka Ogwumike, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi, and Damian Lillard all get digitized in Space Jam: A New Legacy. And it’s interesting, to say the least.

See the character posters for the Goon Squad, the superpowered basketball team who play for Cheadle’s a rogue A.I., named Al-G Rhythm, below.

First, check out Anthony Davis as The Brow.

Then, there’s Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka.

Next, check out Klay Thompson as…Wet-Fire.

See Diana Taurasi as White Mamba.

And finally, Damian Lillard as Chronos.

Malcolm D.Lee directs Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16, 2021.