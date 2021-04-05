The first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy arrived over the weekend, and there were plenty of fun background details to notice. After all, the film is set in the “Warner 3000 Server-verse,” which contains all of the characters from Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. But there are a lot of them to keep track of, so the studio released a little Easter egg hunt video to point out some of the details you might have missed.



Space Jam: A New Legacy Easter Eggs

The Space Jam: A New Legacy Easter Easter egg hunt begins with LeBron James falling through the digital space where the many worlds of Warner Bros. are floating. James flies by a Game of Thrones world, complete with the swirling logo from the opening credits. You can also see another world featuring The Wizard of Oz, both the colorful Emerald City and the sepia-toned Kansas, and, of course, a tornado.

Blink and you’ll miss another world dedicated to the classic movie The Maltese Falcon. But you certainly won’t miss the divided world where one half is Gotham City from Batman: The Animated Series and the other is Metropolis from Superman: The Animated Series.

But the most Easter eggs in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer come from the big basketball game between The Tune Squad and The Goon Squad, where the audience is comprised of hundreds of familiar faces, places, and cinematic artifacts. You’ll find everything from the Warner Bros. water tower where the Animaniacs live to the Batman villain The Penguin – both the Burgess Meredith version from the 1960s Batman television series and the Danny DeVito version from Batman Returns.

There are too many to count, and not all of them are even highlighted in this video. Keep an eye out for other famous cartoons like the gang of Mystery Inc. in the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, The Flintstones, Thundercats, Jabberjaw, Magilla Gorilla, Yogi Bear, and some of the drivers from Wacky Races. From live-action movies and TV shows, there are War Boys from Mad Max: Fury Road, dragons from Game of Thrones, Amazons from Wonder Woman, and even the gang from A Clockwork Orange. Seriously, the gang of rapists and criminals is attending the game in Space Jam. Sorry, Pepe Le Pew.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a script by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The film is produced by Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, when LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on July 16, 2021.