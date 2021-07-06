We’re just 10 days away from the release of the long-awaited Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the marketing campaign is settling in for its final lap before the film debuts. Today, Warner Bros. and DC released a new clip from the movie following Bugs Bunny and LeBron James as they travel into “DC World,” one of the many distinct planets found in the Warner 3000 Server-Verse that LeBron’s character gets sucked into. And as you might expect, LeBron is not thrilled about being the alter ego he inhabits when they land.



“I can’t wait to see what I turn into here,” LeBron says upon the duo’s arrival in Metropolis, indicating that he has been donning new personas with each “world” they visit. But the NBA superstar’s excitement dissipates instantaneously when he realizes that he has been turned into Robin, the Boy Wonder. His reaction here seems to imply that he has not had much time to catch up with any comics or animated series over the past several decades, because as people likely know by now, Robin actually kinda rules as a character – unless we’re talking about Jason Todd. That guy sucks. (I guess I can’t blame LeBron too much here, since you don’t become one of the world’s greatest basketball players by obsessively reading comics and watching TV.)

Look! There on the Train Tracks!

You probably noticed that this film’s version of Metropolis is designed to look like the one that was featured in Superman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1996-2000. As the movie’s runaway train zooms by a train stop, it’s easy to spot The Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen standing on the sidelines thanks to his shock of bright red hair. Many of you probably also spotted Clark Kent in his blue suit and eyeglasses. (Who wants to bet that LeBron and Bugs are visiting Metropolis to try to recruit Superman to play in their big basketball game against the Goon Squad?) But did you also spot a certain grey-haired figure from Gotham City who happened to be standing on the track just on the other side of Clark? Yep, it’s Commissioner Gordon, presumably in town to dine at Metropolis’s world-famous Big Belly Burger. I mean, why else would he be there? It couldn’t simply be for nerds like us to point out his presence in articles like this one…could it?

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.