After years of rumors, Space Jam 2 seems like it’s actually happening. Now that the NBA is in the off-season, superstar Lebron James has plenty of time to lead the sequel to the live-action/animated hybrid sequel. And despite having some trouble recruiting certain NBA superstars a few months ago, it sounds like plenty of names have been lined up with key roles in the film.

While the first Space Jam featured Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Mugsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley from the NBA, Space Jam 2 is bringing in names from both the NBA and WNBA, and the first list of players on the roster has reportedly been revealed. Find out who the Space Jam 2 basketball players will be below.

NBA reporter Shams Charania took to Twitter with a list of names who will be in the sequel. According to Charania, NBA players include Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakes), and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. In addition, WNBA stars Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercurys and Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks are also said to have key roles in the movie. Considering that’s five players, we’re betting those will be the ones who end up having their talents stolen by aliens, just like in the first Space Jam.

On top of those names, Charania says other NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike (Nneka’s sister, also on the Sparks), are expected to be in the movie. The original Space Jam featured plenty of other players in quick scenes following the shutdown of NBA play after Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Mugsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley exhibited stranger behavior after their talent was stolen. Plus, other players were scene during NBA games with those players as well.

It’s good to see some WNBA players being included this time, especially since it allows for some female aliens to get in on the basketball action this time. Of course, that’s presuming that the plot of Space Jam 2 follows a similar trajectory of the original but simply has Lebron James taking the place of Michael Jordan. All we know for sure otherwise is that Terrance Nance is directing this time, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing and recently rewrote the script.

Keep in mind this hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. After all, there were more than basketball players in the original Space Jam, so there must be other cast members yet to be announced too. With production hopefully taking place this summer, we should hear more soon.

Space Jam 2 is slated to arrive on on July 16, 2021.