Donald Trump’s Space Force idea sounded like (and still sounds like) a joke, so making a Space Force comedy series only seems fair. Netflix will launch Space Force to series soon, reuniting Steve Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels in the process. The show will be a workplace comedy focusing on the people who have been tasked with making Trump’s goofy-as-hell Space Force idea a reality.

Space Force TV Series

I suppose it was only a matter of time before we started getting TV shows directly inspired by the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump. As you’ll no doubt recall, President Trump took some time out from watching TV and Tweeting to declare that America should create a sixth branch of the military called Space Force, because we live in a feverish, surreal nightmare that will apparently never end. Greg Daniels, creator of the American version of The Office, has seized on this idea to create Space Force, a new comedy show ordered directly to series by Netflix. The show will reunite Daniels with Steve Carell, who will executive produce and star.

Per THR, Space Force “is described as a workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services — Space Force. Sources note the idea for the series was sparked with Trump’s June order to establish Space Force as the sixth military branch.” Carell, who has spent the last few years devoted to his film career, is allegedly receiving a huge payday to return to television. We’re talking more than $1 million per episode here. Carell is allegedly more than ready to return to the world of TV, and after seeing Welcome to Marwen, I can’t blame him.

The prospect of Carell reuniting with Daniels is definitely promising, and this idea is rife for mockery and humor. While I’ve enjoyed Carell’s mostly dramatic film work, I think the time is right for him to let loose and be funny again. And this might be just the show to make it happen. As the teaser trailer above says, “The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.” I’m laughing already (while also crying on the inside, because I would like to stop living in whatever reality this is).

There’s no release date set for Space Force yet, so keep an eye out. My guess is we’ll see the show long before we see the actual Space Force.