Remember Space Force? The Steve Carell-starring Netflix show that was announced on the heels of the outrageously silly idea cooked up by our current president? Well, it’s still happening. And it’s rounded out its cast and found itself a director. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and more will co-star with Carell, while Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King will direct two episodes. More on the Space Force TV series cast below.

Netflix’s Space Force is still a go, and it has the cast to prove it. Here’s the breakdown of who is who:

Steve Carell plays “Mark R. Naird,” a General tapped by the White House to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American “Boots on the Moon” by 2024.

John Malkovich plays “Dr. Adrian Mallory” – Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.

Ben Schwartz plays “F. Tony Scarapiducci” – A self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.

Diana Silvers plays “Erin Naird” – Popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark’s daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency.

Tawny Newsome plays “Angela Ali” – Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.

Jimmy O. Yang plays “Doctor Chan Kaifang” – Doctor Mallory’s right hand man, Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles.

Alex Sparrow plays “Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich” – A charming observer from the Russian Government, Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile.

The series is described as a “Workplace comedy centered around the people back on Earth tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services… Space Force.”

This cast is impressive, but the most interesting addition to the group is director Paul King. King, who helmed the delightful, heartwarming Paddington movies, is set to direct two episodes, including the pilot. King’s involvement is the one element that has me the most interested in this idea, and I’ll probably check it out to see how he handles the material.

Space Force was created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who both worked together on The Office, and is set to blast off on Netflix in 2020.