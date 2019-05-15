Have you heard of the latest entertainment sensation called escape rooms? A group of friends get together and get locked in a room full of puzzles, clues and locks that must be navigated in order to get out of the room. Each escape room usually has some kind of theme and narrative to add some layers of fun, and now Comedy Central’s best known series will be getting one of its own.

A new South Park escape room is opening today, May 15 at Escape the Room Chicago, and it will soon expand to more major cities around the United States. Find out about the new South Park escape room below.

South Park: Cartman’s Escape Room actually launched a pop-up prototype at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic-Con, and it was one of the most popular installations at each convention. Now it’s debuting officially in Chicago, at 60 Oakbrook Center, in Oakbrook, IL, and it will be part of Escape the Room Chicago’s roster of escape rooms for at least one year. Starting today, you can book an appointment for the South Park escape room, but you should probably act fast, because this is bound to be a popular addition to the location.

If you’re not near Chicago, don’t worry, because the South Park escape room will be expanding to New York, Denver, Los Angeles, Boston and Dallas soon. Since Escape the Room has 22 different locations around the United States in places like Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, St. Louis and more, we’re betting it’ll open there eventually too. Even more cities will be announced this summer, so we’ll find out soon enough. Just stay tuned to the official South Park escape room website for location information and appointment booking.