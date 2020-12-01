It’s officially December, and that means this month you get to see Pixar’s new movie Soul when it arrives exclusively on Disney+ starting on Christmas Day. To better acquaint you with the story, the film’s star Jamie Foxx took the time to introduce his character Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher who has dreamed of being a professional jazz musician his entire life. Joe finally gets his big shot when a big jazz act needs a piano player at the last minute, but there’s just one problem. He’s about to die.

That might seem kind of dark for a children’s movie, but it’s not quite so depressing. There’s a lot of life in this movie, and that’s because in order to get back to Earth, Joe has to convince a jaded, unborn soul called 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) that life is worth living. Watch the Soul featurette below for a taste of what’s to come.

Soul Featurette

This is the perfect movie to watch with your immediate family from the safety of your home this holiday season. After we’ve all collectively had one of the worst years in a long time, Pixar’s Soul reminds us to take the time to enjoy all the good things in our life, and it ensures that we will appreciate some of the simpler things when we can actually return to normal life. Citizens of New York City will especially long for all the life that The Big Apple offers in Pixar’s touching movie.

We’ll have more later today with the filmmakers of Soul, including director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers, and producer Dana Murray revealing some details on versions of the movie that didn’t make the final cut, so stay tuned.

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.