Remember IMAX movies? You see, kids, once upon a time, we left our houses to go to movie theaters to watch stuff on the big screen! But if we wanted to watch movies on an even bigger screen, we’d head to an IMAX theater. And Sony just announced a whole slew of their upcoming features are getting the IMAX treatment, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more.

Sony has announced several of its upcoming titles that will also be screening in IMAX (we’ve confirmed this with Sony ourselves). Those titles include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jason Reitman‘s sequel/reboot; Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the follow-up to Venom; Morbius, the other Spider-Man spin-off that Sony hopes to parlay into box office gold; and Uncharted, the long-delayed film adaptation of the video game series.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, follows a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town and “begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.” The film was originally supposed to open on July 10, 2020, but was delayed to March 5, 2021, due to the coronavirus.

The amazingly-titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage features Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, with Andy Serkis directing. There’s no synopsis yet, but the sequel will have Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom dealing with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Sony hoped to open the movie on October 2, 2020, but had to delay to June 25, 2021 because of the pandemic.

Sony had huge success with the first Venom, and they’re really hoping lightning will strike twice with Morbius, another Spider-Man-adjacent film. Daniel Espinosa directs Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson in this story of Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who “tries a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism.” This was set for July 10, 2020, but moved to March 19, 2021 (guess why).

And finally, we have Uncharted, a movie that has gone through approximately ten zillion different directors. Right now, Venom director Ruben Fleischer is at the helm, with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas attached to star. The film is meant to be a prequel to the popular game series, telling the origin stories of Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, in case that’s something you’re interested in. It’s currently slotted to open July 16, 2021, and if you’d like an idea of how many times this thing was pushed, just remember that the original release date Sony had planned was June 10, 2016.