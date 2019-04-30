It took almost 30 years, but Sonic the Hedgehog is finally racing onto the big screen. The Sega video game character gets the CGI treatment in Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action animated hybrid film starring James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic himself. The first trailer for the movie is online, and you’ll have to decide for yourself how good an idea this entire endeavor is. Watch the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer below.

Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer

I don’t want to pre-judge the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, because I was skeptical about Detective Pikachu at first, and now I can’t wait to see it. But I can’t help but be a little apprehensive about this idea. For one thing, Sonic’s look here is a little wobbly – probably because it’s hard to make a blue hedgehog that wears sneakers look “realistic.” And then there’s Jim Carrey, hamming it up to the extreme as Dr. Ivo Robotnik. Here’s hoping the final film is a pleasant surprise.

In Sonic the Hedgehog, “Small-town sheriff Tom Wachowski journeys to San Francisco to assist Sonic, an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who can run at incredible speeds, in his battle against Dr. Robotnik.”

Earlier this year, Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos described the film’s Sonic as “a juvenile delinquent on the adventures in a pretty straight rural environment with a local policeman,” adding that “It was instantly engaging and it was good enough where you could see where it’s going.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is the feature directorial debut of Jeff Fowler, who worked on animation research and development for the underrated 2009 film adaptation of Where the Wild Things Are. The Sonic script comes from Patrick Casey, Josh Miller and Oren Uziel.

Sonic was created in 1991 by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara. The character quickly became Sega’s new mascot, and his popularity helped Sega become one of the leading video game companies of the early ’90s. There would eventually be sequels and spin-offs from the game, all with the same basic premise: Sonic runs really friggin’ fast, collects gold rings, and tries to stop Dr. Robotnik.

There were several different animated Sonic the Hedgehog TV shows. While this will mark the first time Sonic has starred in his own film, the character has popped-up in movies before. You can spot him briefly in both Wreck-It-Ralph and its sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. He’s also in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters November 8, 2019.