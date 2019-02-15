While the early marketing efforts for Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie have resulted in some…odd imagery, we now know who will be providing the score for when the blue hedgehog is racing through the streets of San Francisco. Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL), who composed the scores for films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Dark Tower, will compose the film’s music. Take a listen to a few of his tracks below, and watch a featurette about his music in Alita: Battle Angel.



In an interview with FilmMusicMag (via FilmMusicReporter), Holkenborg confirmed that he’d be scoring the Sonic the Hedgehog movie:

“Well, I can’t say too much about it, except for that I’m working on it. I can say it’s an incredibly funny movie. It’s really well put together, and it’s extremely exciting to work on it…for me, it’s new. It’s a movie that has a completely different character than any of the other movies that I’ve worked on, so that’s why I’m very excited.”

Holkenborg has a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing his process, and that channel should be an instant subscribe for anyone who’s interested in modern film scoring. Currently, you can hear his score for Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel in theaters, and you can check out this featurette about the making of that music below:

Here are a few tracks he’s created for other movies:

Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) voices the chili dog-loving, anthropomorphic hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action/CG hybrid that marks the feature directorial debut of Jeff Fowler (who previously directed a short film called Gopher Broke) and will be executive produced by original Deadpool director Tim Miller. (Fowler and Miller work together at Blur Studio.)

Here’s the synopsis for the movie:

Juvenile delinquent Sonic the Hedgehog and local policeman Tom Wachowski must stop Dr. Eggman from completing his plans for world domination.

James Marsden (X-Men) is playing the live-action Tom Wachowski, while none other than Jim Carrey is playing the film’s villainous Dr. Eggman, who will also appear in live-action.

But here is the real question: would any Sonic the Hedgehog score ever be able to compete with “Sonic Boom,” the incredible opening track from the Sonic CD game on the SEGA CD platform?

As far as I’m concerned, that right there is the peak of Sonic-related music. Will something else come along and top it? Best of luck, Mr. Holkenborg.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on November 8, 2019.