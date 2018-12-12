With the arrival of the first poster, we learned that Sonic the Hedgehog has muscles. Now, get an up close and personal look at them in the new Sonic the Hedgehog poster. The poster, which Paramount Pictures has confirmed to us is legit and will only be seen in theaters, shows the beloved video game character looking down at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, while his weirdly muscular legs dangle from the edge.

Sonic the Hedghog Poster

That’s right, you saw it here first folks: Sonic has a thigh gap. In a new Sonic the Hedgehog poster that is framed curiously like those millions of flattering leg photos by Instagram influencers (which was subsequently parodied by the account “Hot Dog or Legs?“), Sonic shows off his toned physique and iconic bright red shoes. And for good measure — in case you forgot who this movie was about — Sonic has graffiti’d “Sonic wuz here” on the Golden Gate Bridge.

It’s an oddly sexual, uncanny picture that only serves to remind you how bizarre it is that this cartoonish video game character is going to be the star of a live-action feature film. I don’t know why Paramount is choosing to introduce us to Sonic body part by body part, but I have…questions. What could the live-action Sonic look like in full? Will his giant eyes haunt my nightmares? What is Sonic’s workout routine?

We’ll find out more when Sonic the Hedgehog, directed by Jeff Fowler and executive produced by Deadpool’s Tim Miller, sprints into U.S. theaters on November 8, 2019.

Here is the synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog: