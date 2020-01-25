Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters next month, and with it comes a rap theme song from Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child. If you’re getting old, most of those names don’t make any sense, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the 16-bit-styled music video that takes all of those rappers and puts them into Sonic’s video game world. They don’t make music videos for movies like this very often, and even if you don’t like the song, the visuals are still fun. So check out the Sonic the Hedgehog music video below.

Sonic the Hedgehog Music Video

This music video really leans into the Sonic the Hedgehog video game nostalgia. In addition to creating environments in the style of the traditional side-scrolling gameplay of the SEGA games (as well as using sound effects from the actual game), it also recalls the 3D gameplay used in bonus games where Sonic ran through a gauntlet and across a sphere. Plus, the video seems to take us through many scenes that we’ll actually see in the movie, albeit in a truncated fashion.

As for the song, it’s called “Speed Me Up,” and it was produced by producer duo Take A Daytrip (Lil Nas X, Big Sean, YBN Cordae). It’s better than most soundtrack offerings, perhaps because it was overseen by Kevin Weaver, the president of Atlantic Records West Coast. He’s considered to be a “soundtrack guru” by Rolling Stone and has been responsible for hit movie albums for The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Furious 7 and the upcoming Birds of Prey).

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis: