In a true miracle that goes against the rules of nature, a massive outcry from the internet actually resulting in improving something. That something is the character design for the big screen adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, which was so terrifying and horrible in the first trailer for the movie that fans couldn’t stop dunking on the Blur Blur, and Paramount Pictures spent millions to force visual effects artists to fast-track a total overhaul of the computer generated character. But was it worth it? Let’s see what the Sonic the Hedgehog Honest Trailer has to say.

Sonic the Hedgehog Honest Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog follows in the footsteps of SEGA by doing something that Nintendo already did first with Detective Pikachu. But at least when Nintendo brought Pokémon to the big screen, they stayed true to the roots of the video game. In the case of Sonic the Hedgehog, the character who is known for being able to run faster than hell is relegated to sitting in a Toyota truck for half the movie for no good reason whatsoever.

But perhaps the most disappointing part of this particular video game adaptation is that for all the product placement there was for Olive Garden for some inexplicable reason, nowhere was there any kind of cross-promotion with the Sonic fast food drive-in chain. That seems like a slam dunk, especially with some kind of blue slushie drink that could easily be branded for the movie, but apparently it wasn’t in the cards.