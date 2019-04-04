You want a Sonic the Hedgehog footage reaction? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We’re all on board with the Detective Pikachu movie at this point, right? But what about the other CGI-enhanced video game film hitting theaters this year? You know – Sonic the Hedgehog? Unlike Pikachu, no Sonic footage has been released to the public yet. We don’t even really know what Sonic himself looks like in the film, save for an image of his silhouette on one poster, and another posting highlighting his upsettingly muscular calves. But now, some Sonic the Hedgehog footage has made its debut at CinemaCon, and we have the details.

So how did Sonic the Hedgehog and his thick gams look? Not…great. The visual look of Sonic himself appears to be somewhat similar to Detective Pikachu‘s Pikachu, with an emphasis on the fur. But visually, it’s a bit lackluster. Character design isn’t this film’s strongpoint.

The footage opened with Sonic zooming by James Marsden‘s cop character, who clocks the blue speedster at around 700mph on his radar gun. From there, we learn a bit about the mythology of the movie: the rings that were all over the game serve as teleportation devices here. Sonic is in our world, asking Marsden to help him save his planet (so…I guess Sonic is an alien here?). Oh, and I should mention that we see Sonic speeding down the highway listening to the song “Gangsta’s Paradise”, because of course that happens in this movie.

Meanwhile, the evil Dr. Robotnik – played by Jim Carrey in a mustache – is also on the prowl. Carrey’s scenes are incredibly over-the-top, and painfully unfunny. The look of Carrey’s character starts off odd, but slowly transforms into something similar to the way Robotnik looked in the games. Speaking of the games, the footage packed in several visual elements pulled right from them – but is that enough to bring in fans?

One thing is painfully clear from this footage: Sonic the Hedgehog is not going to have as much hype as Detective Pikachu. Sorry, Sonic.

In Sonic the Hedgehog, “Small-town sheriff Tom Wachowski journeys to San Francisco to assist Sonic, an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who can run at incredible speeds, in his battle against Dr. Robotnik.” Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic, “an anthropomorphic juvenile delinquent blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds and is on the run from the government.” The rest of the cast features James Marsden as Tom Wachowski; Tika Sumpter; and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens November 8, 2019.