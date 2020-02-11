Jim Carrey had a meteoric rise to fame in the 1990s thanks to a string of comedy hits like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb & Dumber, not to mention a campy villainous turn as The Riddler in Batman Forever, all in the span of a year and a half. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Jim Carrey get that silly, but as a new Sonic the Hedgehog featurette shows us, that changes this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the Sega video game of the same name, brings in Jim Carrey to play the evil genius Dr. Robotnik, who wants to use his technologically advanced machines to take over the world and control humanity. But in order to do that, he needs to harness the power that gives the speedy hedgehog Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation) his super speed. And so begins a game of cat-and-mouse, where Jim Carrey gets to ham it up as a bad guy once again.

Sonic the Hedgehog Featurette – Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik

Jim Carrey is back to his old self, spouting off quips, snarky remarks and goofy one-liners while in pursuit of the computer animated hedgehog who always seems to make a speedy getaway. But that’s not all, because Carrey’s physical comedy prowess is on display again too as he dances his way around Robotnik’s weaponized vehicles, making the proceedings as theatrical as possible. Honestly, Carrey’s presence is the only thing that has me interested in seeing this movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog also stars James Marsden, Neal McDonough, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Frank C. Turner, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard, and Elfina Luk. The movie is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on February 14, 2020.