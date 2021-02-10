Are you ready to go fast…again? You better be, buster, because here comes Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel to last year’s hit adaptation of the popular Sega game now has itself a somewhat predictable title and an official release date: April 2022. The news was announced via social media, which included a little teaser that features absolutely no footage but does confirm that Sonic’s pal Tails, who popped up at the end of the first movie, is going to have a part to play in the sequel.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie didn’t have the smoothest path to the big screen. The film stumbled a bit when its first teaser revealed a Sonic design that terrified the masses – it was a weird looking monstrosity with an abundance of teeth. Rather than just leave things as they were, Paramount and the folks who worked on the movie went back and created a brand-new, less-toothy Sonic design that better resembled the video game counterpart.

And you know what? It did the trick. When Sonic the Hedgehog opened in February of 2020, it went on to be a big hit, grossing $319.7 million worldwide, which made it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020 and the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North America. When studios see numbers like that, a sequel is inevitable. And sure enough, a Sonic sequel was announced in May 2020.

Now, we have some more info. For one, the movie is officially titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2. For another, the motion poster above confirms what you could’ve guessed: Tails, the two-tailed fox who appears in the games and who dropped in at the end of the first movie, is going to be a big part of the sequel – you can see his two tails right there in the 2. And finally, the movie has a release date: April 8, 2022.

Jeff Fowler is set to return to direct the sequel, and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are back as well. And it’s probably a safe bet that Ben Schwartz will be back as the voice of Sonic. Will Jim Carrey return to chomp the scenery as Dr. Robotnik? We’ll see, I guess. He’s not officially attached at the moment.

I’ve yet to watch Sonic the Hedgehog, so I have no real opinion on the film! From what I’ve heard, it was better than everyone expected. But does that make it good? I don’t know! The film is set to hit Hulu on February 18, so maybe I’ll finally check it out then – and you can too, if the mood strikes you.