A star-studded cast leads Solos, a new sci-fi anthology series from Amazon and creator David Weil. The seven-part series “explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human” and “spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.” Watch the Solos trailer below.

Solos Trailer

Solos boasts quite a cast. The sci-fi anthology series features Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu as they appear in a series of character-driven stories that “contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Here’s a full synopsis:

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection.

Based on this trailer, this looks like the anti-Black Mirror. Whereas both shows look thematically similar, Solos appears to be the hopeful light to counter Black Mirror‘s cynical darkness. “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” said series creator David Weil. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.” Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson. The series will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand and releasing later this year in additional territories. Here’s a breakdown of the episodes:

101 – LEAH

A brilliant physicist obsessed with traveling through time discovers two unlikely characters standing in the way of her epic breakthrough

102 – TOM

After learning his time on Earth is limited, Tom purchases a controversial new product for his family.

103 – PEG

While hurtling through space on a mysterious trip to the farthest reaches of the universe, Peg recounts a lifetime of events that led her to this moment.

104 – SASHA

Twenty years after a global event drove the world to lock themselves inside, Sasha tries to outwit her smart home that she fears may now be manipulating her to leave.

105 – JENNY

Jenny has been sitting in a waiting room for a maddening amount of time. After she realizes that fragments of her memory may be missing, Jenny attempts to unravel the fateful events that led her to this unique waiting room.

106 – NERA

After using a near-future fertility treatment, Nera is at first elated by the birth of her child. But she quickly discovers there is something unusual about her son.

107 – STUART

A young man, Otto, searches for an old man, Stuart, who is believed to be suffering from dementia. Otto provides Stuart a means to regain his memory: memory implants that Otto procured on the black market. But as Stuart’s memory regenerates, we begin to question Otto’s motives and ultimately uncover a shocking truth about Stuart’s identity — a truth that reverberates throughout all seven stories of the series.