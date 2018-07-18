Solo: A Star Wars Story is flying to home video release this fall. Lucasfilm has set the Blu-ray release, alongside its Digital HD, Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, DVD and On-Demand release, for September.

You won’t have to pull an elaborate heist to see the latest Star Wars anthology film — Solo: A Star Wars Story is setting its course for home video.

Solo will first be made available digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and on Movies Anywhere on September 14, 2018, before it heads to shelves with its Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on September 25, 2018.

You can see the cover for the Solo Blu-ray release below.

Solo Blu-ray Release Special Features

Solo : The Director & Cast Roundtable: Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making.

Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making. Team Chewie: See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes.

See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes. Kasdan on Kasdan: Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together.

Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together. Remaking the Millennium Falcon: Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.”

Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.” Escape from Corellia: Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia.

Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia. The Train Heist: Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects.

Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects. Becoming a Droid: L3-37: Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life.

Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life. Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso: Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac.

Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac. Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run: Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds.

Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds. Deleted Scenes Proxima’s Den Corellian Foot Chase Han Solo: Imperial Cadet The Battle of Mimban: Extended Han Versus Chewie: Extended Snowball Fight! Meet Dryden: Extended Coaxium Double-Cross

The Millenium Falcon: From Page to Park – An exclusive look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland’s history.

Directed by Ron Howard and starring Alden Ehrenreich as everyone’s favorite intergalactic smuggler, Solo chronicles the early years of Han Solo before he ever ran into a certain Tatooine farmboy and a captured princess. Also starring Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany, Solo was a box office disappointment for Disney, raking in only $211 million domestically. But it could easily find a new life on home video when it comes to Blu-ray and DVD on September 25, 2018.