Last night brought the debut of the latest trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which featured almost entirely new footage from the forthcoming origin story of everyone’s favorite scoundrel. So far, the footage from the latest one-off story that takes place in a galaxy far, far away hasn’t been overwhelmingly impressive, but it hasn’t been downright terrible either. The latest trailer is more of the same: it looks like a purely entertaining sci-fi western, but there’s the concern that Alden Ehrenreich isn’t being showcased all that much in a movie that’s supposed to be about his character.

Let’s dig in with our Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer breakdown.

The trailer begins in an industrial facility, and we’re betting that this is on Han Solo’s home planet of Corellia. It’s one of the better known planets from the Star Wars universe that we’ve yet to see on the big screen. What makes us think this is Corellia? Well, we know that there are Imperial shipyards on Corellia, and the next shot shows us…

An Imperial Star Destroyer is being constructed in the sky. You can see the familiar triangle shape still has many exposed areas. Meanwhile, the bridge of the ship is seen on the far right, being raised into the sky during construction.

In what appears to be a section of the aforementioned industrial area, a familiar silhouette moves near a group of what appear to be homeless citizens. What’s Han doing in this area? In voiceover after this shot and through the next few shots, we hear Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra say “You’re after something. Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else?” We’re not entirely sure what the answer is, but maybe it’s all three?

A new wide shot of this beachside village shows villain Enfys Nest standing with some other loyal warriors. This is presumably the Cloud-Rider gang we heard about not too long ago. They’re said to terrorize the skies from their flying swoop bikes, but there must be more to them than meets the eye. Maybe they’re a group that seems villainous from the outside, but Han comes to learn they’re actually doing some good.

It wouldn’t be a new Star Wars villain without some cool new helmet and armor. We’re not sure who lies underneath that armor, but a recent piece of information indicates that it’s a woman under that helmet. The question is who will that woman be? Will it be a character we’re familiar with from Star Wars Legends, the secret identity of a character we’re meeting in Solo: A Star Wars Story, or someone else entirely? We likely won’t find out until we’re in theaters.

It’s shots like this that continue to give me hope that Solo will turn out to be all right. This is such a great shot, and one that has origins in the western genre. Han Solo has just arrived in this seedy bar, and there’s Lando Calrissian involved in some gambling in the middle of a pack of a bunch of new aliens. We’ll get a better look at them later.

Or maybe right now. There’s a lot of chips changing hands, and this appears to be where Han and Lando get acquainted. If there was a record scratch during this shot, it would have been all too appropriate. But records don’t seem to exists in the Star Wars universe, so something else would need to scratched to get the same effects.

Here’s a new shot of Emilia Clark as Qi’ra, looking a little cheeky and flirtatious as she tells Han that he looks good, but also a little rough around the edges. That’s the Han Solo way.

This seems to be the first time these two have seen each other in awhile. Perhaps it’s even the first time they’ve seen each other since he made that daring speeder escape with her by his side, as seen in the previous trailer. Speaking of Qi’ra being by his side…

That just might be who is walking beside Han in this shot. The figure of the person on the left is certainly more petite and could easily be Emilia Clarke. Interestingly enough, this was a shot that we saw in the first trailer, but that version did not include what appears to be Chewbacca carrying a couple of cases of something. Have they just pulled off a little heist of some sort?

That beachside location appears to be the same spot where Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) tells his protege about a new job they can pull off. It comes from a big time gangster, and that’s Paul Bettany’s character, Dryden Vos, described as being way deeper in the crime world than anyone else in the movie. One wonders if he’ll have ties to another notorious gangster by the name of Jabba the Hutt…