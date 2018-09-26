No one asked for an origin story for Han Solo, but earlier this year we got one anyway in the form of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Sure, you might have forgotten that movie came out in theaters towards the beginning of the summer, but now it’s out on Blu-ray and DVD, so everyone who skipped it in theaters can scoff at it from the comfort of their own home.

Also doing plenty of scoffing is the Solo A Star Wars Story Honest Trailer, which accurately notes that this is the darkest Star Wars movie yet. No, seriously, it’s literally dark and it can be somewhat difficult to make out what’s going on in some scenes. But hey, at least they didn’t come up with a stupid origin for Han Solo’s name. Oh, wait.

Watch the Solo A Star Wars Story Honest Trailer

Solo: A Star Wars Story is almost aggressively average. It’s the first Star Wars movie that feels like it was made only to make money and cash in on the familiarity of Star Wars. There’s nothing surprising about it except that little cameo at the end, but even that feels like too little too late.

The best thing to come out of Solo: A Star Wars Story is the pitch perfect take on Lando Calrissian provided by Donald Glover (though I’ll defend Alden Ehrenreich‘s reserved and subtle portrayal of Han Solo to the death). If we could get a movie focusing on him next time around, that would be for the best. Also, maybe figure out a way to bring Val back from the dead since there was no good reason for her to die.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is available on digital download, Blu-ray and DVD now.