If Rick and Morty doesn’t have enough animated sci-fi insanity for you to sink your teeth into, series co-creator Justin Roiland and former head writer Mike McMahan have a whole new series that you’ll probably want to watch on Hulu in May.

Solar Opposites is a new animated series following a group of aliens who barely escaped the destruction of their home world. Suddenly, they find themselves stranded on planet Earth, which they discover is a “human-infested craphole without a single redeeming value.” Yeah, that sounds about right. Now all they can do is protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will terraform Earth once it evolves into its true form…some day. Watch the Solar Opposites trailer below for a sneak peek at the series.

Solar Opposites Trailer

This looks like it has all the insanity of Rick and Morty, but just with a lot more time spent on Earth instead of adventures to other planets. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see a variety of aliens on Earth, because in addition to our main characters (voiced by Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch and Mary Mack) there are a bunch of other monsters, robots and more that appear to be creating a lot of problems on Earth, perhaps accidentally caused by this alien team.

Like Rick and Morty, the series puts a wild spin on the standard sitcom family formula. Since the series will undoubtedly have these aliens getting acquainted with life on Earth, we’re bound to get a lot of hilarious social commentary as only Roiland can deliver. A big part of Rick and Morty‘s hilarity comes from the perspective Rick has on Earth having seen so many more advanced and superior civilizations around the rest of the universe, and an element of that will definitely be woven into this series.

If that’s not enough to convince you that this show will be worth watching on Hulu this May, here’s the roster of guest stars from throughout the first season of the series: Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

That’s a great mix of familiar voice stars and famous faces, and we can’t wait to see what characters the end up playing.

Solar Opposites starts streaming on Hulu on May 8, 2020.