Solar Opposites arrived on Hulu earlier this year to rave reviews, and the new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan already has an order for two more seasons. For Comic-Con at Home, Roiland and McMahan got together virtually with fellow executive producer Josh Bycel, as well as cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, to talk about the first season, share a clip from Solar Opposites season 2, and discuss what it would take to make a Rick and Morty crossover happen.

Solar Opposites Season 2 Clip from Comic-Con at Home

The Solar Opposites season 2 clip kicks off the Comic-Con at Home panel around the 1:18 mark. This isn’t a complete clip though since production on the second season is still underway. So it’s more of a series of storyboards that play out what looks to be the cold open to one of next season’s episodes.

Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Corvo (Justin Roiland) are just trying to relax in the living room, Terry doing some daydrinking and Corvo cataloging data spikes. Then the replicants Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack) storm in having some kind of childish argument. Terry and Corvo quickly learn that they’ll be out of school for three months, or a single 90-Day Fiance, and decide to kill the replicants so they can get some peace and quiet, but then a neighbor suggests summer camp, setting up an episode that will surely be full of hilarious mishaps.

Will There Ever Be a Rick and Morty Crossover?

There were also some questions from fans that were sent in across social media, and one that came up quite a bit was the possibility of seeing a Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites crossover. Roiland responded:

“You’ve gotta ask these giant, lumbering mega corporations that have merged together like water droplets, just growing into a giant ocean-sized whatever. Maybe if they just merge together into one giant thing it’ll happen.”

McMahan was a little more playful by saying:

“As everybody knows, the first thing you do when you’re creating a new show, is you start to think about all the crossovers you can do. We’ve already written the Transformers crossover, the Star Wars crossover, the Muppet Babies crossover, the Cap’n Crunch crossover. We have a bunch more crossovers to write in case we can ever do them.”

Josh Bycel kept the gag going by saying there’s already a crossover for Thomas Middleditch’s upcoming CBS show B Positive, which hasn’t even started production yet. There’s also another one in the works with Mucinex, the medicine. These guys are truly ahead of their time!

If a crossover with Rick and Morty ever does happen, McMahan says it will have all the characters sitting in a room writing e-mails asking the Power Rangers to do a crossover with Star Trek. It’s a ludicrous joke of an idea, but if they ever actually did that, I’m sure Roiland and McMahan could make it really funny.

What To Expect from Season 2

The panel moderator asked the Solar Opposites gang how they’ll continue to critique the things they don’t like about the real world through the eyes of the Shlorpians in the second season. Mike McMahan, seemingly tongue-in-cheek, says the second season will really stick it to “the haters.” We’re not really sure what that means, but if you hate something, then watch out.

Executive producer Josh Bycel got more specific and said the season premiere will address the concept of different classes of people as the aliens meet some new characters that they haven’t encountered before. Another episode will focus on dinner parties, something Terry is obsessed with and Corvo is absolutely terrible at.

One of the recurring gags with Terry is that he’s always wearing some kind of novelty pop culture shirt, sometimes with sarcastic phrases, other times with references to the movies and TV shows he loves so much. Mike McMahan said they always pick the worst shirt that makes them laugh, and the t-shirts we’ll see in the second season just might be better than the first season.

However, in an interesting tidbit about how the first season came together, it was revealed that Terry almost had a different voice than the one Thomas Middleditch provides. Initially, the Silicon Valley star turned down the offer to star in the pilot, and Roiland was prepared to step up and voice both Terry and Corvo himself, just as he does with Rick and Morty. Once the series got picked up for a full season, they reached back out to Middleditch after working with him on Rick and Morty, and thankfully it all worked out. But somewhere, there’s an animatic version of the pilot with Roiland doing a variation on his Morty voice as Terry.

Anyway, though the Solar Opposites crew was reluctant to reveal too much more about the next season, Mike McMahan did reveal that Tim will very much be using Cherie as a martyr to help build his new position as the leader of the civilization within The Wall in Yumyulack and Jesse’s room. There’s even a mural that has been painted to honor her. But McMahan wouldn’t answer whether or not Cherie was actually still alive.

Meanwhile, back with the alien storyline, McMahan said one of the daunting aspects of the series that they haven’t really addressed yet is the fact that there are 99 other missions unfolding around the galaxy, each with their own Pupa. At some point, they’ll be dealing with that, but perhaps not in the second season. That’s something McMahan previously told us they discussed for the third (and maybe fourth) season, and you can find out more about Solar Opposites in our interview with him over here, as well as our interview with Justin Roiland over here.