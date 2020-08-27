It’s inevitable that we’re going to be seeing more and more movies and TV shows that focus on the coronavirus, self-quarantining, and social distancing. Like it or not, this is where we are right now. And Netflix is seizing the moment with Social Distance, an eight-part anthology that was conceived, cast, executed entirely remotely during quarantine, and will feature actors with their real-life relatives on screen right alongside them.

Social Distance Series Cast

Created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Jenji Kohan, Social Distance is described as “an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection.”

We reported on this story back in April (in case you need a stark reminder of how long all of this has been going on), but now we have a casting announcement to go along with the show. And what makes this cast particularly interesting is that it involves both actors and the non-actors from their lives:

Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) with real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks ; Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) with real-life daughter Rocco Luna ; Misha Brooks ; Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor)

Oscar Nunez (The Office); Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights) with real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo ; Guillermo Diaz (Scandal); Miguel Sandoval (Station 19); Camila Perez (Gotham); Olli Haaskivi (Manifest); Giana Aragon

Mike Colter (Evil); Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton); real-life spouses Heather Burns (Bored to Death) and Ajay Naidu (Blindspot); Shakira Barrera (GLOW); Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why) with real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber ; Helena Howard (Don’t Look Back)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us) with real-life father Ayize Ma’at ; Lovie Simone (The Craft)

Max Jenkins (Dead to Me); Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace); Peter Vack (Love Life); Rana Roy (Life Sentence)

Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU) with real-life son Leo Bai-Scanavino ; Ali Ahn (The Path); Tami Sagher (Orange Is the New Black); Barbara Rosenblat (Orange Is the New Black); Michael Mulheren (Rescue Me)

Real-life spouses Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife); Sunita Mani (GLOW); real-life spouses Raymond Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life) and Marcia Debonis (Orange Is the New Black)

Kylie Liya Page; Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); David Iacono (Grand Army); Will Meyers (The Village); Niles Fitch (This Is Us); Ava Demary (FBI)

Regarding the casting, creator Hilary Weisman Graham said: “Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors. That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential. It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately.”

Social Distance will arrive on Netflix this fall.