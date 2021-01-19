All Aboard: ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 is Coming to TNT

TNT must be feeling good about its upcoming second season of Snowpiercer, because the network has given the post-apocalyptic sci-fi show a season 3 renewal before its second season even debuts.



Variety brings word about Snowpiercer season 3, stating that TNT has given the show the go-ahead to continue even before its second season rolls into the station and premieres next week. Something similar happened with its early second season renewal: that was handed out many months before season 1 premiered last summer.

Based on the 2013 French graphic novel and set seven years before the events of Bong Joon-ho’s movie adaptation, Snowpiercer takes place after an extinction-level event has wiped out most of humanity and is set on board a perpetually moving train which circles the planet, containing 1001 cars full of humans who have been separated into distinct classes.

Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg star in the series – although it’s unclear how many of their characters will survive the events of the second season in order to return for the third. Sean Bean has also been brought in as Mr. Wilford, the apparent mastermind behind the Snowpiercer train’s perpetual engine.

Season 2 is set to premiere on TNT on January 25, 2021. Here’s the latest trailer: