Because studios can’t always be shelling out money for intellectual property that they hope to turn into the next blockbuster franchise, Universal Pictures opted for the public domain fairytale of Snow White to turn into a gritty fantasy film series by way of Snow White and the Huntsman. But try as Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth might, all we got was a movie that was nowhere near being the fairest of them all. Watch the Snow White and the Huntsman Honest Trailer below to really dig into the movie.

Snow White and the Huntsman Honest Trailer

It’s a real swing and a miss when you’ve got three of the biggest stars in the world in one movie, and you don’t give any of them a single memorable thing to do. And you certainly don’t get rid of two of those stars and try to let Chris Hemsworth lead the franchise on his own, especially when he’s just a lame version of Thor with an axe that isn’t Stormbreaker and friends who are dwarfs instead of a talking raccoon and tree.

Honestly, I’ve seen both of these movies, and I don’t remember a single scene, line or plot point beyond the most basic details of the original Snow White fairytale, and those are holdovers from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Between Snow White, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, and King Arthur, I’d say we’ve had it with public domain characters on the big screen, but we know studios will keep making these movies every few years, and that’s the way the cookie crumbles.