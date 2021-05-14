The first photos from the upcoming G.I. Joe Origins movie Snake Eyes arrived yesterday, and it’s just the beginning of the marketing machine for the Paramount Pictures blockbuster. A new Snake Eyes poster has arrived to tease the film’s first trailer, which will debut during the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend. Check it out below.

Snake Eyes Poster

This doesn’t exactly bode well for Snake Eyes fans. The ninja character from the G.I. Joe series and toyline is famous for both not speaking and having his identity obscured by his outfit. But it looks like Paramount doesn’t care about that part of the character, because Henry Golding‘s face is front and center, and we’re sure he’s not going to be silent throughout the movie either.

Then again, this is meant to be an origin story for the character, so there’s a chance that we’re seeing Snake Eyes before he takes on those traits that define him for longtime fans. We’ll have a better idea of what we’re dealing with once the first trailer arrives this weekend.

Snake Eyes also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) with a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Hercules).

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 P.M. ET. We’ll post the Snake Eyes trailer as soon as it’s live.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes is coming to theaters on July 23, 2022.