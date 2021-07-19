Black Widow helped kick off the unofficial start of the summer blockbuster season and now another stealthy action hero in a tight black suit is ready to follow in its lead. Charismatic star Henry Golding is continuing his quest to take over Hollywood as the eponymous lead in Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe origin story that I’m not sure anyone was really asking for but will be getting anyway. Here’s the newly released final trailer.

Snake Eyes Final Trailer

Retreading many of the same beats already covered in previous trailers, this Snake Eyes footage puts the action front and center in its hopes to appeal to a more invested genre audience. There might still be some rather familiar elements that we’ve already seen in previous ninja-adjacent action films like Batman Begins, but it certainly looks like it delivers on the surface-level stuff that any G.I. Joe fan would want. The trailer also ends on the fun “reveal” of Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) in action and fully suited up, fending off hordes of enemies in a nighttime sequence that — like much of the action we’ve seen so far — looks absolutely brutal.

Third Time’s The Charm?

G.I. Joe, as you probably already know, has undergone a somewhat uneven path to the big screen in recent years.

First there was 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which mostly just came and went despite featuring an impressive cast of Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Christopher Eccleston, and even Darth Maul himself, Ray Park, as Snake Eyes. The 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation brought back Tatum as Duke and even added action staple Dwayne Johnson, Adrianne Palicki, Elodie Yung, Walton Goggins, and a returning Lee Byung-hun as Storm Shadow for good measure. No matter, as neither film lit the box office on fire (though far from outright flops) and temporarily led to the shelving of the G.I. Joe franchise…until now, at least.

From director Robert Schwentke (Flight Plan, Red, R.I.P.D) and from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Charlie’s Angels, Beauty and the Beast, The Huntsman: Winter’s War), Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel (co-writers of Rebecca, Seberg, and The Aftermath), Snake Eyes is attempting to jumpstart the franchise again by going the prequel/origin story route. It will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021.