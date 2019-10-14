G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes continues to add surprisingly impressive cast members. Samara Weaving, the breakout star of this summer’s Ready or Not, is the latest addition to the Snake Eyes cast, set to play G.I. Joe team member Scarlett. Weaving joins a cast that already includes Henry Golding, Haruka Abe, Ursula Corbero, Iko Uwais, and Andrew Koji. Robert Schwentke is set to direct a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos.

Multiple outlets are reporting the news that Samara Weaving will play Scarlett in Snake Eyes. In G.I. Joe lore, Scarlett’s real name is Shana M. O’Hara, and she specialized in counterintelligence (and also using a crossbow). She’s also a skilled martial artist who started training at age 9. Rachel Nichols played the character in the 2009 movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Collider has a mini-synopsis of the upcoming Snake Eyes film, including what part Scarlett has to play in the story:

Snake Eyes is a ninja commando who dresses in all black, hides his face and doesn’t speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as its most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett (Weaving), the team’s first female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His blood brother Storm Shadow is also his archenemy.

I’m still having a hard time believing Henry Golding, an actor with his star is on the rise, is going to keep his face hidden and never say a single word in this movie, but we shall see. Úrsula Corberó is playing The Baroness, Iko Uwais will portray Hard Master, and Andrew Koji is Storm Shadow.

Weaving has been acting steadily since 2008, but it was her turn in this summer’s surprise hit Ready or Not that’s made her more widely known. Her other credits include The Babysitter, Mayhem, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Guns Akimbo. She’ll next be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third entry in the Bill and Ted series, wherein she’ll be playing Bill’s daughter.

Will a Snake Eyes movie work on its own? It’s hard to say, but with every new casting announcement, this is seeming more and more like another G.I. Joe movie that just doesn’t happen to have G.I. Joe in the title. Snake Eyes is set to open October 16, 2020.