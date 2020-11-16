Steve McQueen‘s Small Axe anthology consists of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s that “tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community.” The first trailer for one of those films – Lovers Rock – is here. Small Axe films played at the New York Film Festival this year, and Lovers Rock seemed to be the title that drummed-up the most buzz, telling the tale of a house party in the 1980s. Watch the Small Axe: Lovers Rock trailer below.

Small Axe Lovers Rock Trailer

Steve McQueen, director of 12 Years a Slave and the criminally underrated Widows, is back with the Small Axe anthology, described as an “anthology series comprised of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s that tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. The title is derived from the African proverb, ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.'”

The first trailer for one of the films – Lovers Rock – is here, and while it’s brief and not exactly overflowing with details, it looks stylish enough to get your attention. Here’s the synopsis:

Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs. Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn makes her screen debut opposite the BAFTAs 2020 Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward (Top Boy). Shaniqua Okwok (Boys), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Ellis George (Dr Who), Alexander James-Blake (Top Boy), and Kadeem Ramsay (Blue Story) also star, as well as Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby who make their screen debuts. Lovers Rock was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.

Lovers Rock, which is streaming on November 27, won’t be the first entry to drop on Amazon – that would be Mangrove, which debuts a week before on November 20. But Lovers Rock is the title in the anthology that’s generated the most positive buzz. Reviewing for /Film, Hoai-Tran Bui wrote: “Taking place entirely over the course of one night, this first film in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, which charts the lives and London’s West Indian community between 1968 and 1985, is a swooning mood piece that seduces and disarms you until you’re happy to let it lap over you, floating in the warm exuberance of a one-night reggae house party.”

Here’s a breakdown of the other films in the series, along with when they’ll premiere: