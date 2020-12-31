It’s no secret that this year has been a nightmare all around. Any excitement we had to see movies in theaters was squashed by the end of March, and with the exception of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, all the other blockbusters were pushed to next year. But even so, the reliable Sleepy Skunk delivered his 2020 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, and he certainly made the best out of what we’ve been given. It’s even rather uplifting and hopeful as we head into 2021.

2020 Movie Trailer Mash-Up

Though there are far fewer movies in the 2020 Movie Trailer Mash-Up than previous iterations of the annual video, Sleepy Skunk still perfectly meshed all these movies together to create a cohesive representation of cinema this year. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Nomadland, and Wonder Woman 1984 to Mank, this was an eclectic year for movies. There are probably plenty of titles you don’t recognize above that were able to sine more brightly than they might have in a more crowded year. If you’d like to know each of them as they appear in the video, there’s a whole list with corresponding timecodes to help you here.

On top of that, there’s a quote featured later in the video that really pulls at your heartstrings as we think about how tough this year has been, especially on those who have dealt with COVID-19 first-hand and all the loved ones we lost this year because of it. The voice of Elle Fanning from All the Bright Places can be heard saying:

“Without really knowing, I wasn’t worried about what would happen if I lived. I was worried about what would happen if I wouldn’t. What I would miss. I worried about not remembering. Not remembering that there are bright places, even in dark times, and that if there isn’t… you can be that bright place.”

Let’s hope that 2021 is a much brighter place for us as more people take the COVID-19 vaccine. And even though the first half of the year is still going to be rough, hopefully we can be our own bright places amidst all the darkness.

If you’re curious about the music used above, here are the three songs in the order that they’re heard in the video: