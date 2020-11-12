David Cronenberg, one of the two best things to come out of Canada (the other is ketchup chips), will star in the new season of Slasher on Shudder. The latest season is titled Slasher: Flesh and Blood, and it follows a wealthy family targeted by a killer on a secluded island. It’s not clear how big Cronenberg’s role will be, but this certainly isn’t the first time the filmmaker has appeared in front of the camera. Not only does he have a wealth of cameos, but he also had a major role in Clive Barker’s cult classic Nightbreed.

Slasher is one of those things I’ve had sitting in my Netflix queue for a long, long time. “I’ll get around to that someday!” I tell myself whenever I scroll past it. Now I have even more reason to finally check it out because there’s a new season headed to Shudder and it will star David Cronenberg. Titled Slasher: Flesh and Blood, the eigh-episode season “follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family gathering for a reunion on a secluded island. Their old wounds and competitive rivalries flare up when the family realizes a masked killer is on the island, intent on cruelly picking them off one by one. As with the past installments of the series, Slasher: Flesh & Blood will combine elements of a traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect.”

Cronenberg joins a cast that includes returning players Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich, and Christopher Jacot. New faces this year include Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

Like American Horror Story, Slasher is an anthology series that brings back previous cast members in new roles. The previous three seasons – subtitled The Executioner, Guilty Party, and Solstice – are currently on Netflix. The first season premiered on the now-defunct horror network Chiller, with Netflix then swooping in and streaming seasons two and three. Now, Shudder is giving it another chance. The series, which is Canadian, will be broadcast exclusively on Hollywood Suite in Canada. Production is underway now in Ontario, Canada.

“Slasher is clever, bloody, scary, and fun, and adding David Cronenberg to the mix will take this new installment of the series to the next level,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Aaron Martin and the team over at Shaftesbury to bring the Slasher: Flesh and Blood to Shudder members.”

As I said above, this isn’t Cronenberg’s first time acting. He’s had cameos in his own films, small roles in other productions (including Jason X!), and is also guest-starring on an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Discovery. And while I’m always happy to see Cronenberg, I really do wish he’d go back and make at least one more horror movie. Please, David, we’ve earned this.