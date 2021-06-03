Three track athletes all hailing from the same family were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. But the Shepperd sisters were more than just prodigies – they were a near-homeless family who managed to move from the shelters into their own home with the help of the fame from their Junior Olympics win. A new Netflix documentary, Sisters on Track, chronicles how Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Shepperd beat the odds to become nationally famous athletes. Watch the Sisters on Track trailer below.

Sisters on Track Trailer

Directed and written by Corinne van der Borch and Tone Grøttjord-Glenne, Sisters on Track is part coming-of-age story, part sports documentary which follows the stories of Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Shepperd, the sisters whose athletic talents on the track field helped bring them from the homeless shelter into a home of their own, and aim to achieve a higher education. It’s a classic inspirational documentary for all sports nerds, and one that (hopefully) tackles class disparity and poverty too. As for the girls themselves, Tai, Rainn, and Brooke are all bucktoothed and charming, one of them dreaming of growing up to be an artist and a track athlete at the same time.

Sisters on Track is produced by Anita Rehoff Larsen, Tone Grøttjord-Glenne and executive produced by Sam Pollard. Shola Lynch was story consultant while Mark Batson and Tarriona “Tank” Ball did the music.

Here’s the synopsis for Sisters on Track:

Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as “SportsKids of the Year” and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another.

Sisters on Track hits Netflix on June 24, 2021.