And now, an update to the Sister Act 3 saga that I know you’ve all been following closely these last few years. Back in 2015, a Sister Act remake was announced. Later, it was revealed this remake would be Sister Act 3, and that original star Whoopi Goldberg would have a cameo. Now, Disney is moving forward with Sister Act 3 for their streaming service Disney+, and Whoopi Goldberg is not involved. Holy Mary, Mother of God, what’s going on here?

For far too long, the people have cried out: “Where is the news about Sister Act 3?!”, only to receive no answer. Rejoice, for that time is at an end! According to Variety, Sister Act 3 is ready to get back in the habit very soon, with Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist writing the screenplay.

The third entry in the Sister Act franchise is destined for Disney+, the new streaming service Disney is putting together right at this very moment. Disney wants to give Netflix a run for its money, and are keen to develop as many original properties as possible. They’ll have both Marvel and Star Wars shows for the service, but let’s be real: the only thing subscribers will really want to watch is Sister Act 3.

There are zero plot details for Sister Act 3 at this time, but you can rest assured the plot will involve singing nuns, because…what else would it involve? In the first Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg played a lounge singer who witnesses a murder. The witness protection program drops her into a convent, where she’s supposed to law low posing as a nun. Obviously, this lounge singer doesn’t fit in with the quiet, reserved nuns, but soon, she winds their trust. She also joins their choir, and helps turn them into a full-blown sensation. It’s a fun movie.

Sister Act

Sister Act 2 saw Goldberg’s character asked to pose as a nun once again – this time to teach music to a group of tough and rowdy teens at a school in trouble (one of those teens was played by Jennifer Love Hewitt). Unlike the first Sister Act, it was not a fun movie.

In 2015, a Sister Act remake was announced, eventually morphing into whatever the heck Sister Act 3 will be when it arrives. Earlier this year, Whoopi Goldberg said she was going to appear in the sequel/remake in some small capacity. “They’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act,” Goldberg said. “So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act – and I guess I’ll walk through a scene, and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

But that’s no longer the case. Entertainment Weekly reached out to Goldberg’s representatives, and received the following reply: “It is our understanding that this is not a continuation and Whoopi is not involved.” With this in mind, it seems that even though the project is being referred to as Sister Act 3, it’s still going to be a reboot/remake. And Goldberg’s character won’t be involved in any capacity. Which is kind of a shame, since she’s the one who helped make the original film so memorable. So it goes.