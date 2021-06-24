After making waves in Illumination Entertainment’s animated musical extravaganza Sing, all your favorite singing animals are back for a sequel. And this time they’re trying to make it big.

Sing 2 finds Buster (Matthew McConaughey) and the New Moon Theater crew a local hit, but if they want to land a deal in the big time with Crystal Entertainment, run by a ruthless wolf mogul (Bobby Cannavale), they’re going to need some help. So they promise a collaboration with lion rock legend Clay Calloway. The only problem is Clay (voiced by U2 frontman Bono) is a recluse who has been out of the game for over a decade. Whoops! Watch the Sing 2 trailer below to see how it turns out.

Sing 2 Trailer

Mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll) are all back in the sequel, and Buster Moon is trying to turn them into even bigger stars. But he might be biting off more than he can chew when he dangles an act that he may not be able to deliver.

Rock legend Clay Calloway has away from the industry for over 10 years after his wife passed away (this is a kids’ movie, right?), making this an uphill battle for Buster. On top of that, the group has to deal with a new member when Rosita’s lead role is handed off to Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, voiced by recording artist Halsey.

For those who enjoyed the first Sing, this looks like a surprisingly emotional sequel that adds plenty of new layers to the story and hurdles for the characters to overcome. Plus, I’m rather impressed by Bono’s animation debut as Clay Calloway, delivering a performance that doesn’t sound like he’s simply playing a version of himself. Though it does sound like the movie will be making use of U2’s music, with “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” being prominently featured. Perhaps all of U2’s songs will be creations of Clay Callaway in the movie.

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, and will also feature new characters voiced by Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams. Here’s the official synopsis:

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

Sing 2 is slated to hit theaters just before Christmas on December 22, 2021.