You may have forgotten that sci-fi movie queen Sigourney Weaver is playing a new character in James Cameron‘s long-delayed Avatar sequels. That’s what happens when casting news is released in 2014 and the movie hasn’t come out yet. Instead, Cameron said “she’s playing a different and in many ways more challenging character in the upcoming films,” and now there are some new set photos of Weaver donning an underwater stunt.

Sigourney Weaver Avatar 2 Set Photos

Sigourney’s back, baby! But not as Dr. Grace Augustine. That character died at the end of the first Avatar, which came out all the way back in 2009. Her mysterious new character evidently likes to hang out underwater, maybe catching a ride with a banshee or giant seahorse (they have those on Pandora, right?).

One day these movies will finally come out, and we will all celebrate that fact that there’s a new James Cameron movie in our lives. When the movies were delayed (again) earlier this year due to COVID-19, Cameron promised that they would “deliver” – and when James Cameron makes a promise, you damn well better listen.

Avatar 2 hits theaters in December of 2022.