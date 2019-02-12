If I were ranking the current Saturday Night Live cast members in terms of reliability, Aidy Bryant would be in the upper echelon. She may not have many of the memorable, flashy characters that are often featured in sketches that go viral the next day, but she’s always there to deliver laughs and do the work to set up her fellow performers.

Now Bryant has scored a lead role in a new Hulu comedy series called Shrill, which is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Lorne Michaels and based on a book by writer Lindy West. The first season premieres next month, and you can watch the first trailer below.



Shrill Trailer

Bryant plays Annie, a fat woman who’s totally fine with the way she looks – it’s the other parts of her life that need some changing. She works as an assistant calendar editor for a needling boss (he refers to her as a “millennial dumpling”), her boyfriend is an inconsiderate jerk, and her parents still don’t understand how the Internet works. But when Annie goes to a “fat babe pool party” and writes about her experience there, she finds value in herself that she’s never felt before.

Bryant seems like a charming, relatable lead, and she seems to be working from strong material: if you’ve spent any time reading journalism online in the past decade, you’ve probably come across Lindy West’s work. The author has become something of a feminist icon, and she’s written and spoken a lot about fat shaming over the years – a topic she’s fully embracing in this series.

“I felt like there could be a positive role model in this show for young women,” Elizabeth Banks said during a recent TCA presentation about Shrill. “I really felt like having positive, normalizing representation of women’s reproductive rights on television would also be a really good idea.”

The series co-stars Julia Sweeney, Luka Jones, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell (yes, the same guy who created and directed Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Here’s the official description:

From Executive Producers Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks comes Shrill, a comedy series starring Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

Shrill will premiere as part of this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival, and the six-episode first season will be streaming on Hulu beginning on March 15, 2019.